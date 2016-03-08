Milan, Elliott Group are thinking of hiring Rangnick next summer as both a coach and manager
27 November at 15:15German coach Ralf Rangnick, who was recently in charge of RB Leipzig, could potentially join AC Milan next season as the club’s management look to shake up the Rossoneri, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri are very impressed by Rangnick’s CV and his current work as head of sport and development at Red Bull GmbH, the company that owns all Red Bull teams from New York to Salzburg and Leipzig. The Rossoneri’s owners, the Elliot Group, are incredibly awestruck by him and may be tempted to bring him in next summer to be both a coach and manager of the club, although at the moment it’s only an idea.
Furthermore, considering his ambitions and preference to have control over the transfers, he is likely to clash with Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini, two Rossoneri club legends currently working as managers at the club, the report adds.
Bringing in Rangnick would surely see improvements to both the club’s financial situation and their squad, the report continues. The 61-year-old German is currently only a small idea in the minds of the Elliot Group, but as time goes on, if the Rossoneri’s season doesn’t begin to improve, he could become a more concrete option.
Apollo Heyes
