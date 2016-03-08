Milan, Elliott denies looking for new managers

Milan have a lot of uncertainties right now as they wait for UEFA's FFP sanctions which should arrive by June 19th. Yonghong Li's future with the club is in doubt as he has to pay back Elliott 300+ million euros by October 2018. It was reported that Elliott were already looking for new managers for the club but this has been denied.



"It's isn't true that we have contacted new managers for AC Milan...", Elliott said to Ansa.



It seems like they still have faith in Fassone and Mirabelli for the time being...