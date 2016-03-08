Milan, Emery: ‘Ask Gazidis’ about his future
13 September at 19:00It has been reported for some time that Milan are plotting a move for Arsenal’s CEO Ivan Gazidis, wanting to bring the South African into their setup and offering him a substantial pay rise when compared to what he is earning at Arsenal.
Gazidis took the bold move of moving Arsene Wenger on and bringing Unai Emery to North London and many Arsenal fans are concerned about why he is considering leaving; labelling him a coward on social media.
When asked about the rumours, Arsenal head coach Unai Emery spoke at a press conference: “Every time we speak, we talk about our performance, our ideas and our growth, not the future. I think it's a question that you have to ask directly to him. Every conversation with him is only about our work here, I have no other news from him."
