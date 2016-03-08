Milan enter final stretch in race for Turkish starlet
22 June at 11:00According to what has been reported by Tuttosport this morning, AC Milan are edging ever closer to the signing of Turkish defender Ozan Kabak from newly-relegated German side VFB Stuttgart. With the Bundesliga outfit being sent down to the Bundesliga 2 for next season, Kabak wants out and Milan are leading the race.
The defender has a €15m release clause in his contract with the German side and has expressed his desire to move clubs after their relegation.
Tuttosport suggest that Paolo Maldini and co. are already anticipating the arrival of Kabak and expect to make an announcement within the coming week. Milan are ready to pay the whole release clause to secure the defender.
However, if things do not go to plan with the potential signing of Kabak, Milan will reportedly turn their attention back to Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren; who the club have been linked with in the past few weeks. However, Lovren is older than Kabak and would cost roughly the same amount; which could potentially be a huge gamble for the Rossoneri to take.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments