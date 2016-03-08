Milan establish contact with Correa’s alternative: report

12 August at 13:52
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have established contact with an alternative of Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa, according to Tuttosport.

The Rossoneri are in the market to strengthen their attacking force ahead of the next campaign and have identified the 24-year-old as a perfect fit.

However, the deal could not materialised yet as both clubs could not agree on the fee for the Argentina international.

The Spanish side value Correa at around €50 million whereas Milan are reluctant to pay anything over the €40 million-mark.

As per the new development, the Milan-based club have established first contact with the German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt’s striker Ante Rebic who is considered to be an alternative of Correa.

However, it is yet to be seen if the Italian club will be able to get the deal over the line because the German side have already lost Luka Jovic to Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window.
 

