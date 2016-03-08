Milan evaluate two names to bolster midfield in January
20 December at 10:35Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are evaluating the names of two players to bolster the midfield department in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club are going through a tough campaign on the domestic front where they are expecting at least one departure in the mid-season transfer window as midfielder Franck Kessié is likely to leave the club after attracting interest from number of outfits in Europe and especially from England.
As per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy are evaluating the names Belgian club K.R.C Genk’s Sander Berge and Spanish La Liga outfit Celta Vigo’s Stanislav Lobotka to strengthen the midfield department for the rest of the campaign.
Berge has represented Genk in 27 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score four goals whereas Lobotka have represented Celta in 16 league matches in the ongoing campaign where he is yet to score or provide an assist.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments