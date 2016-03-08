Milan evaluating possibility of signing Yannick Carrasco in January
22 January at 19:15Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are considering making a move for former Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is currently playing for a Chinese Super League (CSL) club Dalian Yifang and has been linked with a move back to Europe a number of times in the recent past.
On the other hand, Milan are looking to sign players who can help in improving their attacking department for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy is now evaluating the possibility of making a move for the 26-year-old in the ongoing transfer window.
Carrasco has been with Dalian Yifang since February 2018 when he moved from Atletico for a reported transfer fee of just €10.5 million.
In the ongoing campaign, Carrasco has been in inspirational form for his current club where he has already scored 17 goals and also provided seven assists in just 25 appearances in the league competition.
