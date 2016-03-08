Milan evaluating Silva-Kouame swap option

01 September at 10:57
Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan are still trying very hard to find a right candidate who can bolster their attack for the 2019-20 season.

The Milan-based outfit have been linked with Atletcio Madrid’s Angel Correa all season but the deal could not materialised till now as the Italian club could not meet player’s valuation of €50 million.

As per the new development, Milan’s Technical Director Paolo Maldini is now evaluating the possibility of signing Genoa’s highly-rated striker Christian Kouamé, according to Sportitalia.

The Rossoblu have maintained all along that the 21-year-old is not for sale but Milan’s hierarchy believe they can persuade the club in order to let go the Ivory Coast U23 international.

For that purpose, Maldini is willing to include out-of-favour striker Andre Silva as well which according to him will help in persuading Genoa in selling their prized asset.

