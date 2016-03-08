Milan evaluating SPAL’s Petagna as Ibrahimovic’s backup
30 December at 19:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are evaluating the name of league rivals SPAL’s forward Andrea Petagna as a backup of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as per Corriere della Sera cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old will join the Milan-based outfit on a six-month deal with an option to extend it to another 12 months once his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Las Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31st.
With Ibrahimovic’s arrival, it is becoming clear that Krzysztof Piatek might leave the club in the mid-season transfer window in order to get more first-team football.
As per the latest report, for this purpose, Milan’s hierarchy are now evaluating the possibility of signing SPAL’s Petagna in the January transfer window as a backup of Ibrahimovic.
The 24-year-old has been in impressive form for his current club in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score six goals along with providing a solitary assist in 18 matches in all competitions.
