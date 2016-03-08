Milan, Everton not keen on selling Moise Kean in January
26 November at 18:00Despite his slow start to the season, Everton aren’t keen on selling 19-year-old Italian striker Moise Kean, according to report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Premier League club aren’t willing to give up on Kean just yet and want to keep him at the club for the time being, not interested in selling him in the upcoming January transfer window. This is a blow for AC Milan in particular, who were hoping to sign the 19-year-old forward in January.
Kean has made 11 appearances for Everton so far this season but has failed to score a single goal and has only provided one assist. The English club bought the Italian teenager this summer from Juventus in a deal worth €30 million (via Independent), where he scored seven goals in 17 appearances, despite inconsistent playing time.
Milan are still looking for a striker in January to solve their attacking woes, which is one of the reasons they are currently 12th in the league table.
Apollo Heyes
