Milan, ex-coach Brocchi: 'Giampaolo is a great coach, he needs time...'
25 September at 20:30Former Milan midfielder and coach Cristian Brocchi spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today about the current state of his former squad.
The Monza coach, the Serie C side owned by former Milan president Silvio Berlusconi, trusted the Rossoneri coach Marco Giampaolo and sees a bright future ahead for the Milanese side.
“Giampaolo is a great coach, his teams have always played well. It takes time to convey his concepts, the players must get used to what he asks for. When you introduce something different, you always need time to assimilate mechanisms. In the long run, Giampaolo will also make Milan play well, as he did in the other teams.”
Milan have had an unconvincing start to the championship, with losses against Udinese and Inter, as well as painful victories over newly promoted sides Brescia and Verona leading some to criticise the new Milan coach.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments