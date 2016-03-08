Milan expect Giampaolo decision on Monday; Sampdoria want compensation
08 June at 10:00AC Milan are looking likely to be led by Sampdoria head coach Marco Giampaolo next season; as the Samp coach has been chosen as the man to replace Gennaro Gattuso. A few names were considered to be in the ring for the Rossoneri's top coaching position but, in the past couple of weeks, Giampaolo's name has come straight to the forefront.
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Monday will be the decisive day for Milan's pursuit of Giampaolo. On that day, the Sampdoria coach will restate his desire to leave Sampdoria to president Ferrero and ask that he be allowed to leave the club to embark on his new adventure.
Reportedly, Ferrero is interested in receiving compensation of some sort for the technician and Milan will have to wait and see what the final verdict is.
