Milan expecting positive response from Ibrahimovic this week
02 December at 12:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are expecting a response from veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic over the proposed contract later this week, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is now a hot property as the mid-season transfer window is now less than a month away.
Ibrahimovic is set to become a free-agent in January after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31.
It was reported in the recent past that the Milan-based club were eager to bring the former Sweden international back to the San Siro and have already offered an 18-month contract worth of €6 million.
As per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy are optimistic that they will receive a positive response from the former Manchester United striker this week.
Ibrahimovic has a vast experience of playing in the Serie A where he has already represented AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus in the past.
