Milan eye Barcelona right-back in 'Hernandez style' operation - the details

The Brazilian is currently on loan at Real Betis and has attracted the interest of both Paolo Maldini and CEO Ivan Gazidis. For his age, technical ability and above all cost, Emerson would be a perfect addition to the new Milan, who will focus on youth.

The right-back's loan at Betis will expire in 2021 but Barcelona could take him back already this summer, as several teams are interested. Therefore, Milan want to be prepared and secure the deal early. The price tag is believed to be around €20m, which is what Milan paid for Hernandez.

It remains to be seen if he will be the 'new Hernandez', though it's safe to say that Milan wouldn't complain if that were to happen.