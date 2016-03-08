Milan eye Lille man as potential Conti replacement
12 October at 16:15Serie A giants AC Milan are eyeing Lilli full-back Mehmet Zeki Celik as a potential right-back option who could replace Andrea Conti.
Milan did sign a left-back in Theo Hernandez this summer and he has done well in all the games that he has played so far under former manager Marco Giampaolo. Davide Calabria has been sent off twice but the Italian still very much has a future at the rossoneri.
Tuttosport claim that while the left-back area is pretty much sorted, Milan want to add an option at right-back and feel that Lille's Zeki Celik is the perfect man to do that.
While Calabria's spot is sealed, there is a feeling at the club that Conti has failed to live upto expectations ever since he joined from Atalanta and two serious injuries have had a part to play in that.
Relations between Milan and Lille are good and they became better due to the recent Rafael Leao deal and this could help in the deal for Celik. A January move could be made.
Celik is valued at around 20 million euros and Stefano Pioli wants to avoid the loan option and sign the player permanently. Conti will make way.
