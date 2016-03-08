Milan eye three candidates for the post-Donnarumma era - the situation
03 April at 12:00AC Milan are already thinking of the post-Gigio Donnarumma era, as the future of the goalkeeper remains highly uncertain. His contract with the club will expire in June 2021, meaning a decision on his future will have to be taken this summer.
As we have learned, the Rossoneri and Mino Raiola are far from reaching an agreement on the contract renewal. Therefore, in order to avoid losing him for free in 2021, they have started to evaluate potential candidates in case they have to sell their star.
The names on the list of possible replacements are many. In addition to Pepe Reina and Alessandro Plizzari, currently on loan at Aston Villa and Livorno respectively, Milan are keeping tabs on a few players out of the club's current squad.
Alex Meret is one of them, having lost his starting spot at Napoli under the management of Gennaro Gattuso. Furthermore, Juan Musso is also being studied, having impressed with Udinese this season. However, Inter are in the lead for the latter.
The surprise name could be Luis Maximiano, who plays for Sporting Lisbon. Despite having only start games since December, he's seen as one of the most interesting prospects in Portugal. Moreover, he would cost less than Meret and Musso.
