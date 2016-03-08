Milan face competition from Atalanta for French U21 midfielder

20 January at 19:15
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are facing competition from league rivals Atalanta for the signing of French Ligue 1 outfit RC Strasbourg Alsace’s young midfielder Youssouf Fofana, as per RMC Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in Europe.

As per the latest report, both Milan and Atalanta are eager to sign the French U21 international and are likely to make a move for him in the near future.

