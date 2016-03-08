Milan face competition from English giants for January target
22 September at 09:45AC Milan are following PSV starlet Donyell Malen very closely; with an idea in the works to to try and sign the player in the January transfer window.
However, the Daily Mirror are now reporting that two clubs have emerged to challenge the Rossoneri for Malen's signature. Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are being linked with a move for the youngster and this could apply serious pressure to Milan; who will be unable to match the economic power of the two clubs.
Malen previously played at Arsenal at youth level from 2015 to 2017 but was let go for an undisclosed fee to join PSV. Since then, he has emerged as a true talent and has not only scored six goals in five league games for the Dutch outfit so far this season but also has played his first two games for the Dutch national team; scoring his first international goal in a 4-2 win over 2010 World Cup winners Germany.
