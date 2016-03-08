Milan face competition from Germany and France for Arsenal defender

24 May at 22:30
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has been an experienced part of the Gunners back line for some time now. After joining Arsenal from Lorient, Koscielny had a quick rise up the ranks and is one of the most experienced players in Unai Emery's squad.

However, the latest reports suggest that there is a lot of interest in Koscielny, with clubs from Germany, France and Italy all chasing the Frenchman.

From Italy, AC Milan are an interested party; whilst Monaco express an interest from France and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.