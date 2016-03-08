Milan face competition from Germany and France for Arsenal defender
24 May at 22:30Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has been an experienced part of the Gunners back line for some time now. After joining Arsenal from Lorient, Koscielny had a quick rise up the ranks and is one of the most experienced players in Unai Emery's squad.
However, the latest reports suggest that there is a lot of interest in Koscielny, with clubs from Germany, France and Italy all chasing the Frenchman.
From Italy, AC Milan are an interested party; whilst Monaco express an interest from France and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments