Milan face competition from Spurs and Liverpool for Real Madrid starlet

03 July at 19:45
It had appeared as though AC Milan were leading the race for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. Ceballos, who helped the Spanish U21 national team win the European Championships in Italy this summer, has been a target of Milan since he dazzled with a spectacular goal against Italy in the tournament's opener and the Rossoneri have been reportedly ready to put a loan-with-obligation offer of around 50 million euros on the table for the Madrid man.

However, reports from Spain today give the Italian side cause for concern. Reports from Mundo Deportivo today suggested that Tottenham Hotspur and Real Betis were preparing to move for the talented young Spaniard, whilst reports from Marca this evening have suggested that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are now chasing the Madrid man.

Aside from these sides, Arsenal have also been listed as a potential destination for the Spaniard but it will be unlikely that the side can afford to spend big on a player such as Ceballos, therefore opening the door for Liverpool and Spurs to swoop and sabotage Milan's pursuit of him.

