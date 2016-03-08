Milan face serious competition for Rennes’ Camavinga
20 December at 10:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are facing serious competition for the signing of young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 17-year-old is becoming one of the hottest young property in the world and has been linked with number of top clubs in Europe including the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid who were reportedly eying making a move for the player in the upcoming transfer windows.
As per the latest report, Milan—who are also interested in signing the French U21 international—are facing competition from multiple fronts.
Camavinga has been in impressive for his current club in the ongoing campaign despite aged just 17 as he has managed to take part in 21 matches in all competition, scoring one goal along with providing a solitary assist.
It is believed that Rennes are not looking to discuss the transfer of the player for less than €100 million.
