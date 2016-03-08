If Milan fans had to name a player they consider to be indispensable, we’re not sure that a majority would mention Hakan Calhanoglu.

Yet the 24-year-old has turned out to be a key cog in Gennaro Gattuso’s side, and is the kind of player who has a propensity for playing it vertically and going for one-twos in tight spaces.

A dynamic player with a heck of a free kick, things hadn’t begun so well last season for Calha, who was signed for €22 million but struggled to get the fans onside initially.

He ended the campaign with eight goals in all competitions, but there’s a killer stat that shows just how good he’s been: in 2018 he has skipped only three games, and Milan lost two of them, to Benevento and Napoli.

The other was a draw with Torino. The provider of 11 assists is a central part of Milan’s plans now, and the kind of player Rino Gattuso simply can’t do without.