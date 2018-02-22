Milan, Fassone: There is transparency
25 May at 15:30AC Milan managing director Marco Fassone spoke to the board of directors after UEFA refused to offer a settlement arrangement. He has spoken at the press conference to give an idea of the situation and stressed that AC Milan have and will be absolutely transparent with their fans.
"This is a routine board, the The objective was to approve the quarterly report, which became mandatory for the 2018/19 championship registration, we approved and it is a good and positive quarterly We have also touched on the topic of UEFA, the increase in capital and arguments of minor importance,” he said.
On new signings, Fassone went on to explain: "I tried to be transparent and clear with the supporters, beyond the participation in the Europa League they will come in. This further tile will not affect. I hope as a club to have given the clearest possible messages of absolute transparency.”
