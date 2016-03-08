Milan, Fassone: "We would like to follow the Juve model..."

AC Milan's CEO Marco Fassone spoke to the press during Marco Bellinazzo's book presentation, here is what he had to say: " Thanks to Berlusconi and Moratti, Milan and Inter had a lot of success in the past. The same can be said of Juve too. The family style of team doesn't really exist anymore as Milan-Inter and Roma have foreigners at the helm of the club. Model? We would like to follow the Juve model as they have had so much success over the past few years...".