Milan, fellow Italian side close to signing Bonaventura in the summer
25 March at 18:00AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura’s contract expires with the Rossoneri at the end of the season, and a fellow Italian side are close to securing his signature, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 30-year-old Italian, who has been with the Milanese side since the summer of 2014, will leave the Lombard club on a free transfer in the summer, with no new contract being considered. Many teams are interested in signing him and are prepared to fight for his signature, although now one is in the pole position.
The team closed to signing Bonaventura currently is fellow Italian side Lazio, the report continues. The Biancocelesti are looking to add more interesting options on the bench for coach Simone Inzaghi and expand the quality of the squad.
Bonaventura has made 19 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 955 minutes.
Apollo Heyes
