Milan financial uncertainty continues as Li rejects 450 million bid

Summer should be a time of optimism and intrigue as the transfer window has opened. However, at the moment the only concern for Milan is their corporate future. Fininvest who does not want to be involved in the current financial problems of the Rossoneri and Yonghong Li has apparently rejected a bid of 450 million euros.



According to the Republic, the Chinese have refused an offer of 450 million euros including debts with the American fund Elliot, a proposition coming from Dubai (more precisely from the real estate agent Al-Falasi); in addition to another offer that would allow him to remain a 30% minority shareholder.



In the background, then, there is also another new name interested: Mr. Xia, also active in the real estate business, is ready to invest 250 million euros. At the moment, Yonghong Li, Han Li, Lu Bo and Xu Renshuo, the Chinese soul of Milan and the board of directors, are not going to give up as they look keep hold and right the ship themselves. If they have to listen to an offer, it must not be less than 750 million euros.



Also, according to the Republic, the meeting held yesterday between Fassone, Marco Patuano and Paolo Scaroni, three of the most important Italian directors, has unveiled the critical situation of the club, which is now divided into two factions. The meeting was held to study the legal ways to isolate the Chinese part of the board. We will wait and see if Milan are able to navigate these chaotic financial waters…

