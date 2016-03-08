Milan find two positives from Derby defeat
23 September at 16:05Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have had a tough week to say the least where they suffered a 2-0 defeat to city rivals Inter Milan in the derby at the San Siro on Saturday.
However, as per Gazzetta dello Sport, the mood at the Rossoneri is quite optimistic because the club hierarchy have found two positives from the defeat.
First positive was the performance of young Portuguese striker Rafael Leao who was one of the star performer for the losing side on the night whereas the other positive was the return of left-back Theo Hernandez from a lengthy injury layoff.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments