Milan-Fiorentina: Confirmed line-ups and live updates

This evening, AC Milan host Fiorentina at San Siro as both sides look to secure a valuable three points after rather disappointing starts to the Serie A campaign. Milan boss Marco Giampaolo, who was appointed in the summer to replace Gennaro Gattuso, is under heavy fire as many accuse him of not being cut out for the job, especially after the Rossoneri dropped points midweek against Torino after being 1-0 up.



Fiorentina had a strong summer but there is a feeling that the team dynamics are still coming together and the cohesion is not quite 100% just yet. Therefore, this match becomes a six-pointer on morale terms alone; with the loser in deep water and the winner back on track.















