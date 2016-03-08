Milan, Fiorentina interested in January move for Bonaventura
29 November at 14:45Fiorentina are interested in Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura, who are hoping to sign the 30-year-old Italian in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Florence based newspaper La Nazione via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Viola are looking for an experienced and consistent central midfielder, with Bonaventura being highlighted as a potential option. Furthermore, considering that his contract expires next June and a renewal doesn’t seem close, the Florence based club would only have to pay a small fee.
Apollo Heyes
