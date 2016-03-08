Milan focus on bringing Spalletti as Giampaolo's replacement
07 October at 14:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are pushing for a deal to bring Luciano Spalletti on the bench at the San Siro as a replacement of under-fire manager Marco Giampaolo, as per gazzetta.it.
The Milan-based club are going through a hard time after managing to win just three out of the first seven league matches.
There were reports which emerged on Sunday that the club hierarchy are about to sack the 52-year-old in the coming days after being unconvinced with the team’s on-field display.
As per the latest development, Milan’s hierarchy are keen to bring former Inter manager Spalletti at the club in the near future.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments