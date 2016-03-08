Milan, focus on signing three players for free in summer of 2020
20 November at 17:55Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in three players who will be available as a free-agent in the summer of 2020, as per gazzetta.it cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that the Milan-based hierarchy are evaluating the possibility of signing Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s left-back Layvin Kurzawa, Manchester United’s midfielder Nemanja Matic and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric—all of whom are in the final year of their respective contracts.
However, Modric and Matic’s salaries of €11 million and €7 million per season might prove to be a real obstacle in getting the deal over the line.
