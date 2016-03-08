Milan, former CEO Galliani: 'Inter have a great coach...'

Former Milan CEO Adriano Galliani spoke to reporters after FIFA’s ‘The Best 2019’ awards last night, focusing on the derby loss against Inter and the Nerazzurri’s coach Antonio Conte.Milan lost the derby on the weekend against Conte’s side 2-0, with goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku. The Nerazzurri are currently top of the league table after a perfect start to the season, with four wins in four games, whereas Milan find themselves in 12th place.Galliani was upset about the Rossoneri’s loss against Inter.“I'm as sorry as all the fans, it's natural when you lose a derby as when we lost them, and I was the CEO. I was a fan and I'm a fan, passion has nothing to do with work.”The former Milan CEO thinks that the Nerazzurri are the favourites for the scudetto.“For the championship I see a fight tighter than in previous years, between Inter, Juventus and Naples said in alphabetical order. The championship at Napoli with Ancelotti would be a joy for a city that has had so many problems, it would be a nice thing. Conte is a great coach; football is made of professionalism: as the teams change the board and players, they also change the coaches. I have some regrets because Inter have a great coach.”Apollo Heyes