Milan, former Lazio coach Delio Rossi: 'Pioli? The club must think he is the right person'
17 October at 20:30Former Lazio and Palermo coach Delio Rossi spoke to Italian media outlet Pianetamilan via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the appointment of Stefano Pioli at AC Milan.
"More important is what the club thinks than what I think. Breaking the relationship with a coach is always a defeat for everyone and a painful choice. If they've gone in this direction, obviously the managers think that Pioli is the right person at the moment.”
The former Fiorentina coach Pioli was appointed as the new Milan coach last week following the dismissal of former coach Marco Giampaolo. Giampaolo struggled to adapt with the Rossoneri squad and his poor start to the season with the squad has seen them end up in 13th after seven games.
Apollo Heyes
