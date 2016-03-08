Milan forward's future hanging in the balance; the situation

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s Spanish winger Samu Castillejo is weighing up options ahead of the next season.



The 24-year-old’s agent, Manolo Quilon, arrived in Milan on Friday morning to sort out number of issues including the future of former Villarreal player.



The Spain U21 international wants some clarity about his role at the club ahead of next season and is even willing to leave for either his former club or Valencia.



In the previous campaign, Castillejo had a below-par time for the club where he has managed to score just four goals and provided two assists in 23 league appearances.



In his visit, Quilon is likely to discuss the future of goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who also wants to know what kind of role he will have at the club next season.



However, it is unlikely that Milan will be able to give any assurances in the current scenario as this can be sorted out only after the possible departure of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.



Quilon’s primary motive of coming to Milan’s headquarter is to conclude deal for Real Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez.

