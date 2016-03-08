Milan fourth-highest salary paying club in Serie A

Serie A giants AC Milan are the fourth-highest salary paying club in Italy only behind defending champions Juventus, city-rivals Inter Milan and the capital-based AS Roma.

The Rossoneri will pay as much as €115 million in salaries to the players during the 2019-20 season.

Young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is the highest-paid player at the club with an annual salary of €6 million.

Behind him in the second spot is club captain Alessio Romagnoli and veteran midfielder Lucas Biglia with €3.5 million salary each.

New signings Ante Rebic, Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leão will earn salaries of €3 million, €1.5 million and €1.4 million respectively.

