Milan, fresh concerns for Suso; Gattuso has a solution...

Suso starred for AC Milan yesterday evening in the club's 0-0 draw with Lazio in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final at the Stadio Olimpico. Suso, however, failed to impress and, from a technical point of view, was one of the worst performers in Gattuso's side.Despite this, there may be a more logical explanation before the Spaniard's struggles yesterday; Suso struggling from pubalgia, a groin strain which, if it grows more severe, can turn into a serious hernia issue. His pubalgia causes him problems on the pitch whilst also perhaps affecting his mental state and attitudes.Suso has not scored in the five games since the match against Genoa in January and the Spaniard's inconsistency is bringing into question his abilities to perform at a top level - especially given the forward was linked to top clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea and Spurs last transfer window.Rino Gattuso has a solution, ready for as quick as the game against Sassuolo. Gattuso's solution is to give more of a chance to Sami Castillejo, Suso's compatriot and a very gifted winger who can, on his day, offer Milan an extra dimension in the final third.

