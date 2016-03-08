Milan, future of Caldara decided for this season
06 January at 11:40AC Milan are only interested in sending Mattia Caldara away this month on a dry loan deal, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com this morning.
The report details how the Rossoneri still appreciate the qualities of the 25-year-old Italian defender and would like him to earn more playing time in the second half of this season. Therefore, the club want to send him away on a dry loan until the end of the season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments