Milan, future of Caldara has been decided: the details
08 January at 17:00AC Milan are considering the future of Italian defender Mattia Caldara, whose time at the San Siro has been plagued with injuries, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri spent €35 million for the player’s signature, handing him a five-year contract worth about €3 million net per season. After 18 months, Caldara has only made two appearances for the Milanese side, dropping his market value by €10 million. The Milanese club are now happy to offload him this month in order to reduce any further losses.
Rather than looking to sell him outright, the report continues, the Rossoneri are instead considering sending him out on an 18-month loan deal with a €15 million buy option attached. The only thing stopping this project now is the lack of a replacement, and so the club are searching for a low-cost option. Caldara is incredibly likely to leave this month.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments