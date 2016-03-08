Milan, Galliani: 'Almost sold Milan to Commisso but instead Elliot arrived'
31 October at 20:45Former Milan CEO Adriano Galliani spoke to gathered reporters via Calciomercato.com today before the presentation of Arrigo Sacchi’s book in Florence, revealing that Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso almost purchased the Rossoneri.
"Sacchi’s Milan? When I think about it, it touches my heart, in fact I would never say no to Arrigo. Remembering those times is always wonderful, all the more so today, since it is Van Basten's birthday. He's the strongest player Milan has ever had, we felt like we were there again today. Monza? The team are strong, hopefully they will rise up the pyramid. My greatest merit is to have made Silvio Berlusconi a Monza fan. Commisso? Fiorentina are now doing very well. I met Rocco for the sale of Milan, everything seemed to be done, then Elliott took over. Commisso having Fiorentina is a great piece of business. I want to remember also Della Valle; I would like to know what would have happened to Fiorentina without them. Montella? I'm tied to Vincenzo; he brought the last trophy of our management. Pradè? I would have taken him to Milan, I tried it several times.”
69-year-old Italian American businessman Rocco Commisso bought Fiorentina last season from the Della Valle family in a deal worth around €100-150 million. He is committed to building the club a new stadium in Florence. Fiorentina currently sit eighth in the league table after ten games, three points behind sixth place Napoli.
Apollo Heyes
