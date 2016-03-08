Milan, Galliani: ‘Nobody expected to lose the derby like that’
23 October at 14:30During the press conference to announce former AC Milan player Cristian Brocchi as head coach of Monza, former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani spoke about his old club; including reflecting on the recent Milan derby loss, in which Inter Milan emerged 1-0 victors after a stoppage time winner from Mauro Icardi.
“The derby seemed over and no one expected to lose it at that point. Of Milan manager and a fan of Monza, now I'm a Milan fan and a Monza manager, so I'm suffering for both teams when things are bad, I'm sorry for the result, I'm not talking about Milan anymore, it's run by friends, coached by a friend, with a friendly president and a friendly property, they are all ultramilanistas, we were the ones who brought the Milan philosophy to the Milanese, now this philosophy is back after a break.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments