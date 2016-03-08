Milan, Galliani reveals Gattuso wanted to leave after 2005 UCL final

Former AC Milan managing director Adriano Galliani has spoken to Sky Sport 24 about the club; including revealing more about the aftermath of that Champions League final, where AC Milan fell from a 3-0 lead to losing to Liverpool on penalties in 2005."Milan has a great owner in Elliott, has a great president in Scaroni, a great CEO in Gazidis, two great managers in Leonardo and Maldini and they also have a great coach in Gattuso, Milan is finally back in the hands of the Milanese. In the period between Berlusconi and Elliott it was not like that anymore, but now it's back in Milan's hands, I continue to follow Milan as a fan, I always suffer for the Rossoneri."Gattuso? I remember well when, after Istanbul, he wanted to go away because he said he would struggle to overcome the shock of defeat, I slowly convinced him to stay, we talked every day and in the end I managed to persuade him to stay at Milan."

