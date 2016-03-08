Milan, Gattuso: 'Bakayoko? Tomorrow we will have a meeting face to face'

Rino Gattuso spoke to Milan TV after the Milan-Bologna game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"At the end of the game, I was talking to my staff. This game reminded me a lot of the Milan-Spal game from back in December. Retreat? Well tonight I saw a certain determination that wasn't there in other games. We have to play better that's for sure but we got the three points and that's what we needed. San Siro? The fans always cheered us on which is great. Bakayoko situation? I told him to come on and it took him eight minutes to prepare himself. Today the only thing that mattered was the game and the three points. Tomorrow I will meet Bakayoko face to face and we will talk about what happened. He seems to like to talk face to face and I enjoy it too so let's see. The team played and fought hard tonight so compliments to them. Derby? After this loss we have really struggled, it's important to put it behind us. Injuries? We will evaluate this in the coming days or weeks. We have a strong roster with a lot of quality, we know that we can do better...'. More to come...