Milan, Gattuso: 'Barca win was a step back in terms of quality'

Milan coach Gennaro Gattus spoke to the press following his side’s victory over Barcelona and addressed key players.



Barca match - "We suffered, but we knew we had to play a match like that, and it was certainly a qualitative step back from the matches with Manchester and Tottenham. I said I wanted to see something interesting at a tactical level and I saw it.



Andre Silva - "He's an important player, he had great difficulties last year, but he's young and still has ample room for improvement. I can not say he has to work because he's working very hard, more than he has to do. With continuity he can become better”



Donnarumma - "Gigi is a great champion and the arrival of Reina can only do him good…sometimes it takes some beating and not just a few cuddles.



Milan begin their season in two weeks time with a home match against Genoa.

