Milan, Gattuso: ‘Bitterness remains from the derby’
24 October at 14:56AC Milan have had a turbulent week – with the end of the international break offering Milan a chance to get things back on track with a derby clash with Inter Milan, they fell short of the mark – Mauro Icardi scoring a stoppage time winner to give Inter a 1-0 win. Rumours then came to light suggesting Rino Gattuso’s place as manager is under threat.
Milan take on Real Betis tomorrow evening in the UEFA Europa League, with Gattuso speaking at his press conference ahead of the match:
“The derby? We must start again, bitterness remains. I say ridicule, it was not prepared to balance it. On a character level I liked us a lot, we missed the dribble level and we came dribbling. It is absolutely not true that we have prepared the match to draw, I have to think about the team. It's not all to throw away what we did, it still burns.
“The players? They have to give their best for the shirt and for the company, not for me. There are those who speak well and those not, some prosecutor breaks my balls. Life does not change me, I'm a coach. I'm young, I started 5 years ago with ups and downs. The force I give to the people I work with, I'm glad to win and not of who speaks well of me.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments