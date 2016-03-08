Milan, Gattuso declines Sampdoria job

Former Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has declined the offer from Sampdoria to be their new head coach, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.



The 41-year-old Italian, who left the Rossoneri by mutual consent at the start of the summer, declined the Ligurian club’s offer because he’s unsure about the club’s precarious situation and their future.



Similarly, Gattuso turned down the role at Genoa as well due to the same reasons. The Italian coach guided the Rossoneri to a fifth place finish last season, only one point behind city rivals Inter.



Apollo Heyes