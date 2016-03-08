Milan, Gattuso defends Donnarumma after derby mistake
24 October at 15:11Young Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma received a lot of blame from the press after the Milan derby in which a momentary lapse in concentration allowed Mauro Icardi to score, giving Inter Milan a stoppage time victory over fierce city rivals AC Milan. Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Europa League game with Real Betis tomorrow night, Gattuso spoke on a number of topics, including on Donnarumma’s mistake:
ON DONNARUMMA: “You said he was growing, you wrote it. The choices I make them, I do not go behind the backs of the fans with all the respect I have towards them. I see him calm, he has had a family loss, his grandmother has passed away and with his brother they have returned home. He must work professionally, he must not think of anything. Those who play football know that there is a mistake, but it is only necessary to work professionally.”
ON ATTITUDE: “I prepared the team that had to behave in a way during the non-possession phase. Inter prevented us from leaving the goalkeeper, so many times we got scared. When we could play we did not do the football we know how to do, but if the match ended 0-0 what explanation did you give? I heard a lot of bar talk, that Kessie lost time at the end. Without the ball I liked the team very much.”
