Milan, Gattuso explains why Montolivo was called up for Udinese clash
03 November at 15:15AC Milan bounced back from a negative period with two wins against Genoa and Sampdoria at home. Coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media on the eve of his team's away game against Udinese in Serie A.
"It is difficult to win points in Udine. We have to set aside the alibi, we have major injuries. We have to play a good game, we must not make mistake," Gattuso said.
"Montolivo? The thing that annoys me the most is the bar talk, Montolivo has never been out of the team. He has always trained with the team. He has been called up because we have many injuries. I make choices. I have not had any problems with him.
"Biglia cannot step on his foot, he will stay at home until Monday. Caldara the same. Calabria tried but is still not fit, while Jack has worked at the athletic level and is improving. Calhanoglu needs to rest.
"We have lost a few players, we have to be ready to play as a team. We struggled so much to get to the Champions League. I want to see growth, we have to stay on the piece and not give up a comma.
"Conti? He has been out for 14/15 months. Yesterday he was very smart, he did not invent anything, he was very cautious. Training and playing are different things. The goal is to give it the continuity of 4/5 games and get it to 90 minutes, then we will see," he concluded.
