Milan, Gattuso furious in training after throwing away Napoli match
28 August at 17:10According to what was reported by Il Corriere dello Sport this morning, Gennaro Gattuso, the head coach of AC Milan, is extremely unhappy with his team’s performance against Napoli, in which they threw away a two goal lead to lost 3-2.
The reports suggest that Gattuso spent most of yesterday’s training session listing off all the errors the team had made, criticising them heavily and demonstrating some of the trademark Gattuso aggression that made him such a formidable opponent during his playing days.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments