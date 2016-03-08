Milan, Gattuso gives up remaining salary to cover his staff's wages

28 May at 21:30
AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso has had his contract with the club terminated by mutual consent today; the Rossoneri beginning their search for a new manager. 

According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, during the meeting between Gattuso and the rest of the Milan management, the head coach confirmed his intentions to give up his remaining salary at the club to ensure the rest of his staff receive their wage until 2021. 

The gesture has not only pleased the wider footballing community and hardcore Milanistas but also Gazidis and the Milan upper management, who are grateful for the Italian's gesture.

