Milan, Gattuso: "Higuain? We are all hoping for the best..."

Rino Gattuso spoke to Sky Sport after the Udinese-Milan game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Result? It feels great. We lost a derby at the end of the game so I know the feeling. We played well today and I think we deserved all three points. We suffered at times clearly but considering all of our injuries, I think the lads put in a great effort tonight. It wasn't an easy game and Udinese are a team that always plays well. I really liked how we played in the second half now I hope to recuperate Calhanoglu, Calabria and Higuain. Biglia and Caldara aren't as close... . Higuain? Well he felt something and since he did have a back operation 7-8 years ago, we are hoping for the best. 9 points out of 9? Yes well we did well but we have to keep fighting very hard since there are many games to be played. Castillejo? He has to believe in his shot more. Suso? Well Higuain's injury kind've changed our game plan....".



